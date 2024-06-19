How impact investor Lightrock hit a gold mine in latest India exit

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

Impact-oriented private equity firm Lightrock, which is an investor in several Indian companies such as MediBuddy, Shiprocket, Niyo, Scaler, Porter and DeHaat, has scored a bumper return from its latest exit move, VCCircle has gathered. The London-headquartered investment firm has signed off from its six-year-old bet on Indian mortgage lender Ummeed ......