How impact investor Lightrock hit a gold mine in latest India exit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • How impact investor Lightrock hit a gold mine in latest India exit

How impact investor Lightrock hit a gold mine in latest India exit

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 19 Jun 2024
Pro
How impact investor Lightrock hit a gold mine in latest India exit
Credit: 123RF.com

Impact-oriented private equity firm Lightrock, which is an investor in several Indian companies such as MediBuddy, Shiprocket, Niyo, Scaler, Porter and DeHaat, has scored a bumper return from its latest exit move, VCCircle has gathered.  The London-headquartered investment firm has signed off from its six-year-old bet on Indian mortgage lender Ummeed ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
WestBridge makes modest returns exit move; total crosses $500 mn mark this year

Finance

WestBridge makes modest returns exit move; total crosses $500 mn mark this year

Pro
How impact investor Lightrock hit a gold mine in latest India exit

Finance

How impact investor Lightrock hit a gold mine in latest India exit

Premium
AstroTalk backer Elev8 Venture Partners sets timeline for final close of maiden fund

Finance

AstroTalk backer Elev8 Venture Partners sets timeline for final close of maiden fund

Sensex, Nifty end flat as private banks provide cushion against falling PSU stocks

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end flat as private banks provide cushion against falling PSU stocks

GVFL hits halfway mark for seed-stage VC fund at first close

Finance

GVFL hits halfway mark for seed-stage VC fund at first close

Axis Bank raises stake in Max Life Insurance

Finance

Axis Bank raises stake in Max Life Insurance

Advertisement