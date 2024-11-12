How hearing aid retailer Amplifon plans to expand India operations

Premium Saurabh Saith, India general manager, Amplifon

Italian hearing aid retailer Amplifon’s India unit, Amplifon India Pvt Ltd, plans to double its store count in India, continuing its aggressive expansion in emerging markets, a top executive told VCCircle. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, Amplifon has operated in India since 2010. The company aims to have over 500 ......