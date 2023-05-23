facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • How has NIIF's fund-of-funds LP portfolio shaped up?

How has NIIF's fund-of-funds LP portfolio shaped up?

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 23 May 2023
Premium
How has NIIF's fund-of-funds LP portfolio shaped up?
Rajiv Dhar, interim CEO and MD, NIIF

The Indian government-backed National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) has built a diversified portfolio of alternative investment funds as part of its first fund-of-funds even as it starts the groundwork to float a new vehicle to make limited partner-style commitments.  VCCircle reported earlier this month that the NIIF was planning to launch its ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Good Glamm Group-backed Sirona snaps up sexual wellness brand

Others

Good Glamm Group-backed Sirona snaps up sexual wellness brand

Blackstone bullish on India's data consumption trend

TMT

Blackstone bullish on India's data consumption trend

Veranda Learning makes seven acquisitions

Consumer

Veranda Learning makes seven acquisitions

QIA leads $250-mn funding in British-Indian entrepreneur's Builder.ai

TMT

QIA leads $250-mn funding in British-Indian entrepreneur's Builder.ai

Premium
EV maker Omega in talks with PE funds, impact investors to raise $100 mn

Manufacturing

EV maker Omega in talks with PE funds, impact investors to raise $100 mn

BlackRock promotes Italy head to chief of southern Europe

People

BlackRock promotes Italy head to chief of southern Europe