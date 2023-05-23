How has NIIF's fund-of-funds LP portfolio shaped up?

Premium Rajiv Dhar, interim CEO and MD, NIIF

The Indian government-backed National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) has built a diversified portfolio of alternative investment funds as part of its first fund-of-funds even as it starts the groundwork to float a new vehicle to make limited partner-style commitments. VCCircle reported earlier this month that the NIIF was planning to launch its ......