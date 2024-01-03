facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • How global capability centres are driving investments into India’s real estate sector

How global capability centres are driving investments into India’s real estate sector

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 03 Jan 2024
Premium
How global capability centres are driving investments into India’s real estate sector

Global capability centres, or GCCs, set up by international companies are driving investments in India’s office real estate markets thanks to the country’s reputation as an outsourcing hub, a new report showed.  According to property consulting firm Knight Frank, the share of GCCs in India’s office real estate market has grown to 35% ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
How global capability centres are driving investments into India's real estate sector

Infrastructure

How global capability centres are driving investments into India's real estate sector

Indian office space transactions at 4-year high as corporate sentiment rises

Infrastructure

Indian office space transactions at 4-year high as corporate sentiment rises

Premium
Spotlight: How EQT-Temasek's green energy platform O2 Power is gunning for growth

Infrastructure

Spotlight: How EQT-Temasek's green energy platform O2 Power is gunning for growth

Premium
Cult.fit takes full control of American fitness chain's India business

Consumer

Cult.fit takes full control of American fitness chain's India business

Pro
Everstone-comanaged climate PE fund gets new LP in second outing; expands mandate

Infrastructure

Everstone-comanaged climate PE fund gets new LP in second outing; expands mandate

ValueQuest-backed Waaree Energies to raise $361 mn in IPO

Infrastructure

ValueQuest-backed Waaree Energies to raise $361 mn in IPO

Advertisement