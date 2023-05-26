How GIP expanded and then shrank its India infrastructure portfolio

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Five years ago, US-based private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) became the latest among a slew of marquee players to enter India’s infrastructure sector. GIP entered the country by acquiring the infrastructure asset management business of multi-asset manager IDFC Alternatives Ltd in April 2018. This, as VCCircle first reported a month before the official announcement, had been a rare secondaries deal—where a PE firm sells its portfolio ......