How Fireside’s over seven-year boAt ride is yielding spectacular returns
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • How Fireside’s over seven-year boAt ride is yielding spectacular returns

How Fireside’s over seven-year boAt ride is yielding spectacular returns

By Malvika Maloo

  • 29 Oct 2025
Pro
How Fireside’s over seven-year boAt ride is yielding spectacular returns
Kanwaljit Singh, founder, Fireside Ventures

Venture capital firm Fireside Ventures, which backs early-stage consumer companies, is set to gain bumper returns on its investment in consumer electronics company Imagine Marketing Pvt Ltd, which owns the audio products and wearables brand boAt. As boAt’s parent prepares to float an initial public offering, the homegrown VC firm, which ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Gruhas Collective Fund closes maiden vehicle for consumer startups in India

Consumer

Gruhas Collective Fund closes maiden vehicle for consumer startups in India

Premium
Norwest Venture Partners bets on silver jewellery retailer Goyaz

Consumer

Norwest Venture Partners bets on silver jewellery retailer Goyaz

Premium
VC-backed snack brand Go Desi plans fresh funding

Consumer

VC-backed snack brand Go Desi plans fresh funding

Premium
How VC-backed gifting platform Join Ventures plans to speed up growth

Consumer

How VC-backed gifting platform Join Ventures plans to speed up growth

Two wheelers, tractors may lead earnings recovery for auto sector after five weak quarters

Consumer

Two wheelers, tractors may lead earnings recovery for auto sector after five weak quarters

SoftBank, Kedaara-backed Lenskart targets nearly $8 bn valuation in IPO

Consumer

SoftBank, Kedaara-backed Lenskart targets nearly $8 bn valuation in IPO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW