How Edelweiss managed buyouts and setbacks to power up $1.2 bn infra portfolio

Premium Credit: Reuters

In September 2022, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) annulled the auction for a toll road project for which Sekura Roads Ltd (SRL) had emerged as the highest bidder. The auction was for the tenth bundle of toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project to be awarded to a private operator and was scrapped ......