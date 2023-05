How Dubai Future District Fund’s LP portfolio is different from direct bets

Premium Sharif El-Badawi, CEO, Dubai Future District Fund | Credit: DFDF

The Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), an evergreen venture investment and fund of funds that was created a year and half back with capital commitments of AED 1 billion ($275 million), has swiftly built a portfolio of both direct investments in tech startups in the Gulf region besides making Limited ......