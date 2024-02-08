facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • How did Orios fare in partial exit from seven-year-old grocery bet?

How did Orios fare in partial exit from seven-year-old grocery bet?

By Aman Rawat

  • 08 Feb 2024
Premium
How did Orios fare in partial exit from seven-year-old grocery bet?
Rehan Yar Khan, managing partner, Orios Venture Partners

Early-stage venture capital firm Orios Venture Partners, which is an investor in BatterySmart, BeatO, ixigo, Zostel, PharmEasy, Miss Malini and Karbon, among others, has made a partial exit from a seven-year-old investment.   Orios Venture Partners, which is investing from its third fund with a corpus of around $120 million, has sold ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
How did Orios fare in partial exit from seven-year-old grocery bet?

Consumer

How did Orios fare in partial exit from seven-year-old grocery bet?

Premium
Kedaara may back mid-size ice cream brand as existing backer looks to exit

Consumer

Kedaara may back mid-size ice cream brand as existing backer looks to exit

Keus Automation secures funding from OAKS Asset Management

Consumer

Keus Automation secures funding from OAKS Asset Management

Premium
Grapevine: Brookfield may sell some India clean energy assets; Accel to back Newme

Consumer

Grapevine: Brookfield may sell some India clean energy assets; Accel to back Newme

Ideaspring Capital, Green Ivy lead early-stage rounds in two startups

Consumer

Ideaspring Capital, Green Ivy lead early-stage rounds in two startups

Arzooo snags fresh funding in extended Series B round

Consumer

Arzooo snags fresh funding in extended Series B round

Advertisement