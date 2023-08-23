How Covid-19 pushed Warburg-backed Capillary to change tack in growth drive

Premium Capillary founder Aneesh Reddy (left) and co-founder Anant Choubey

When Covid-19 first hit businesses worldwide three years ago, software-as-a-service company Capillary Technologies India Ltd counted Asia as its main market and the retail sector as its biggest revenue generator. The pandemic dragged the company's revenue down but also nudged it to expand into new regions and new verticals to grow its business. The diversification not ......