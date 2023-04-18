facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News

How Actis retuned its India play to strike bigger, bolder bets

By Aman Malik

  • 18 Apr 2023
Premium
How Actis retuned its India play to strike bigger, bolder bets
Abhishek Bansal, Sanjiv Aggarwal & Sumit Sen (left to right), Partners for infrastructure investments in India

For British infrastructure and real estate-focused private equity firm Actis, 2022 was a busy year in India.  In November, Actis-owned investment vehicle BluPine Energy acquired a 404 MW pan-India solar portfolio from the Atha Group. The deal came just months after Actis launched BluPine and committed $800 million to the platform ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
DSG Consumer gets top beauty brand as LP for fourth VC fund

Finance

DSG Consumer gets top beauty brand as LP for fourth VC fund

Premium
PremjiInvest in talks to invest in VC-backed fine jewellery brand

Consumer

PremjiInvest in talks to invest in VC-backed fine jewellery brand

Manipal's Ranjan Pai writes seed cheque to e-commerce firm Meolaa

TMT

Manipal's Ranjan Pai writes seed cheque to e-commerce firm Meolaa

DLF Family Office to co-invest with other VC in proptech startups

TMT

DLF Family Office to co-invest with other VC in proptech startups

Norway wealth fund to exit more 'rotten apple' stocks after selling Adani shares

Finance

Norway wealth fund to exit more 'rotten apple' stocks after selling Adani shares

Premium
Magma HDI set for stake sale after failed PE deal with ICICI Venture, Morgan Stanley

Finance

Magma HDI set for stake sale after failed PE deal with ICICI Venture, Morgan Stanley