How Actis’ BluPine differs from its previous two India green energy platforms

Premium Neerav Nanavaty, CEO, BluPine Energy

The UK-based private equity firm Actis is moving away from plain vanilla wind and solar power generation projects and will focus on hybrid ones as it goes about deploying $800 million in India’s renewable energy sector via its third investment vehicle BluPine Energy, a top executive said. BluPine is also consciously adopting an approach different from Actis’ previous two ......