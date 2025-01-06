How Accel's strategy for latest fund differs from previous vehicle's game plan

Premium The Accel team

Global venture capital firm Accel has identified several new preferred sectors of investment for its eighth India-focused fund that raised $650 million (over Rs 5,500 crore) and may have a sharper geographical focus than its equally large seventh vehicle. VCCircle last week reported about Accel securing $650 million from its limited partners. ......