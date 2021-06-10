How much did Advent make from Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

US private equity firm Advent International Corporation has made over 3.5x returns by exiting Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals after five years, shows a VCCircle analysis.

On Wednesday, an investment vehicle of Advent International called Amalfiaco Ltd sold its remaining 5.36% stake for Rs 1,348 crore, stock exchange data showed.

As per VCCircle estimates, the foreign investor has scored an IRR (internal rate of return) of over 30%. The PE firm declined to comment.

Advent’s shares were picked up by Canadian pension fund CDPQ (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec), Dubai-based Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC, India Acorn Fund Ltd, ABS Investment Management, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, and SBI Mutual Fund, among others.

Advent had first invested in Crompton Greaves five years ago around mid-2016, ploughing Rs 1,300 crore in the firm for a 22.34% stake from Gautam Thapar-controlled Avantha Group.

In February this year, it made a partial exit by selling 6% stake in the company for Rs 1,492 crore.

Previously, Advent sold stakes in 2019 and 2020.

Advent International

The PE firm, set up in 1984, operates 15 offices in 12 countries and says it has done over 375 transactions in 42 countries.

Its focus sectors include business and financial services, healthcare, industrial, retail, consumer and leisure, and technology.

In 2020 alone, Advent invested around $7.6 billion in 35 new and follow-on financings across its five core sectors.

The PE firm typically invests between $20 and $60 million in companies for buyout and between $5 and $20 million in venture capital.

Advent has exposure in companies including Bharat Serum and Vaccines Ltd, CARE Hospitals, CAMS - Computer Age Management Services, ASK Investment Managers Private Limited, Indian snack maker DFM Foods and Aditya Birla Capital, as per data by VCCEdge.

Last year, Advent invested in Zenoti, a software provider to salons and spa chains, and prior to that invested in California and Bengaluru-based Tekion Corp, another software as a service firm (SaaS).

In February 2021, Advent made its third pharmaceutical bet and second in the bulk drugs space as part of which it agreed to buy a majority stake in ZCL Chemicals (formerly Zandu Chemicals).