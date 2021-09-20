Home interior startup Design Café raises $25 mn funding led by WestBridge Capital

GSE-Commerce Pvt Ltd, which operates home interior solution platform Design Café, said it has raised $25 million (Rs 166 crore) in its extended Series B funding round led by existing investor WestBridge Capital and joined by Sixth Sense Ventures.

The round also saw early investor Fireside Ventures and a few family offices.

The company said it will be using the fresh round of capital to expand to 10 new Indian cities. The funding includes Rs 50 crore ($6.7 million) raised earlier.

With the current round of funding, Design Café has raised Rs 366 crore (around $49.6 million) including Rs 200 crore ($27.1 million) in 2018.

Design Café said it is targeting a gross annual order booking run rate of Rs 600-700 crore within the next two years and will aggressively explore growth opportunities in the home segment.

Founded in 2015 by Gita Ramanan and Shezan Bhojani, Design Café offers an online customised design and decor solution to consumers which includes budget management and home cleaning.

“Consumers have been looking for hassle-free, one-stop solutions and with significant digital adoption by new-age consumers, we believe Design Café is extremely well-positioned with their tech-enabled service offering,” Nikhil Vora, founder and CEO of Sixth Sense Ventures, said in a statement.

“Profitability in this industry has always been a challenge, but Design Café’s increased focus on standardised modular furniture, vertically integrated manufacturing, and a full-stack tech platform, will enable the business to achieve economies of scale,” he added.

Currently, Design Café operates in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, with new centres being launched in Chennai and Thane. It manufactures products in its Bengaluru factory and has over 800 employees.

Earlier this month, interior design platform HomeLane raised $50 million (Rs 371 crore) in a Series E round of funding led by IIFL AMC’s late-stage tech fund, Oman India Joint Investment Fund (OIJIF II), and Stride Ventures.