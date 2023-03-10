facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Hindustan Unilever names Rohit Jawa as MD, CEO to succeed Sanjiv Mehta

Hindustan Unilever names Rohit Jawa as MD, CEO to succeed Sanjiv Mehta

By Reuters

  • 10 Mar 2023
Hindustan Unilever names Rohit Jawa as MD, CEO to succeed Sanjiv Mehta
Credit: Reuters

Indian consumer goods conglomerate Hindustan Unilever Ltd named Rohit Jawa as its managing director and chief executive officer on Friday, succeeding Sanjiv Mehta, who is retiring after spending nearly 10 years at the company's helm.

Jawa, currently chief of transformation for Unilever, will take charge as MD and CEO from June 27, Unilever's Indian unit said in an exchange filing.

The 56-year-old, who joined Hindustan Unilever as a management trainee in 1988, takes over the maker of Dove soaps and Sunsilk shampoos at a time when consumer companies are facing inflationary challenges that have hurt their margins.

Advertisement

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies - particularly those that make personal care products - have struggled to pull in sales from cash-strapped rural consumers, worst affected by the COVID pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war-led inflation.

Growth in India's FMCG industry slowed in the quarter ended December 2022 sequentially as rural shoppers spent less on items such as washing powder and shampoo, according to market intelligence firm NielsenIQ.

Last year, Unilever had said the United States, India and China were three of its key growth markets, underlining plans to grow in India amid rising use of the internet in the country and the economy's expansion.

Advertisement

HUL recently hiked royalty and central services fees it pays its majority owner Unilever to 3.45% of its turnover over three years from 2.65% earlier.

Hindustan Unilever

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Tata Capital's PE fund to score jackpot from legacy portfolio company

TMT

Tata Capital's PE fund to score jackpot from legacy portfolio company

Adani seeks to sell stake in Ambuja Cement for $450 mn to cut debt: Report

Manufacturing

Adani seeks to sell stake in Ambuja Cement for $450 mn to cut debt: Report

Premium
Deals Digest: SaaS steals the show as deal activity rebounds after losing steam

TMT

Deals Digest: SaaS steals the show as deal activity rebounds after losing steam

Premium
How Blackstone's loss turned into a gold mine for Mathew Cyriac's Florintree

Consumer

How Blackstone's loss turned into a gold mine for Mathew Cyriac's Florintree

Premium
Indian firm once among top PE investors fails to find buyer after four-year search

Finance

Indian firm once among top PE investors fails to find buyer after four-year search

Sensex, Nifty fall tracking woes in global equity

Finance

Sensex, Nifty fall tracking woes in global equity

Advertisement