Hindustan Times Launches NFTs Pegged on Crucial Events from India’s History

With close to a hundred year old legacy, Hindustan Times has witnessed and set forth India’s most iconic moments to its citizenry.

With the advent of technology and the constant-evolving digital space, HT is foraying into web 3.0 by launching NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) that will include digitized versions of an original historic creatives which were published in Hindustan Times through the decades under the banner of “HT Timeless Tokens”.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a digital certificate of ownership of a piece of digital asset that can be bought and sold. These exclusive digital artworks launched by HT, which can be purchased with cryptocurrency and Fiat currency. A rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to claim a piece of India’s glorious history filtered through the lens Hindustan Times.

HT Timeless Tokens is an endeavour to do something that has never been done before. Through HT Timeless Tokens, anyone can now own a piece of history from Hindustan Times' archives, these archives have India's 100 year old history documented and preserved now as digital art.

To begin with, HT has launched NFTs that celebrate India’s Republic Day on January 26, 2022, which are available on Beyond Life, an NFT marketplace and platform that facilitates the creation, sale, and purchase of ownership rights to digital works of art via NFTs. Powered by GuardianLink.io – BeyondLife.Club is also responsible for launching two of the greatest NFT drops so far - Amitabh Bachchan’s rare exclusive NFT and Marvel creator Stan Lee’s exclusive NFT collection ‘Chakraverse’.

Kamesh Elangovan, COO & Co-Founder, GuardianLink.io said, “With industries like tech, finance, lifestyle, music and media advertising companies moving into the crypto/NFT ecosystem, new opportunities are set to be unlocked in the space of Web3. The secondary marketplace for NFTs at GuardianLink.io will see more and more collectors investing with knowledge on the future monetization of their NFTs. The partnership with Hindustan Times, opens yet another avenue to explore the world of NFTs in the media and marketing industry.”

Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder, HT Labs said, "HT Timeless Tokens is our endeavour to do something that has never been done before. Through HT Timeless Tokens, anyone can now own a piece of history from Hindustan Times' archives, these archives have India's 100 year old history documented and preserved now as digital art. We've opened up the doors to some of these selected archives for Indians to savour and own.

For a cricket fan like me, owning the first announcement of India's historic 1983 World Cup win would be a dream come true, and this is the thrill we are looking to share with the larger population with our NFTs."

The NFTs launched by HT include the iconic cover page of first republic day HT edition. Amongst other NFTs, which are inspired by pertinent events and moments in India’s history such as success of the first missile launch to the nation’s first historic win at the World Cup in 1983 against the West Indies. Many such iconic timeless tokens are being put up for an auction, users can just log on to nft.hindustantimes.com and stake your claim to a piece of history.

Brand Solutions is a marketing initiative for sponsored posts. No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation of this content.