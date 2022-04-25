Hindustan Media Ventures makes an investment in Hemp Horizons Pvt ltd

Hemp Horizons Pvt Ltd. is a vertically integrated, zero waste, carbon negative pioneer in the domestic hemp industry. The company has seen tremendous growth over the past few years.

Licensed by FSSAI to process and manufacture hemp seed nutritional supplements, and AYUSH approved Cannabis leaf medicines, the company's inhouse manufacturing facility is GMP and ISO certified while being USFDA registered.

Bootstrapping and building the foundation of the hemp industry since 2017, Hemp Horizons raised its first seed fund in Jan 2021 via Mumbai Angels and other marquee investors.

Commenting on their latest transaction with Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, Founder & CEO, Rohit Shah said, “our partnership with HMVL, will help create awareness about the benefits of hemp and nurture the industry while becoming a leader in hemp production in the country. Today we contract manufacture for majority of Indian brands, the investment with Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd we envision to strengthen our marketing and communication, together breaking the stigma around the ancient sacred herb, Cannabis!”

Hemp Horizons had set out to become a vertically integrated company in 2017. Today, the company operates a 20MT manufacturing facility for hemp seed and cannabis extract health & wellness products. The company is associated with over 75 unique B2B clients. It supplies to over 40 white labelling companies/brands. The full control of the company over the sustainable zero-waste producing supply chain from seed to sale ensured by inhouse manufacturing, packaging and dispatch capabilities, retailing from its D2C brand. Their brand "Health Horizons" has also launched new unique products in the Indian market, and has about 7,000 D2C customers.

“I believe that the Indian hemp industry has a favourable outlook as growing awareness of the benefits of hemp products drives acceptance - not only in India but globally. Through this partnership with Hemp Horizon, I look forward to working with Rohit and Kartikey to bust the common misconceptions about hemp products and make hemp horizons India’s leading and most trusted consumer brand in the hemp category.”, said Anirudh Singhal, Head of Strategic Partnerships at HT Media.

Hemp is now becoming the king of superfoods and is expected to make a mark in the India market similar to the already existing billion dollar market in the world. The current first generation products that are manufactured by the company will become ingredients to second/third generation products like hemp milk, cookies, bread, cakes, pasta that are gluten free, soy free, dairy free and so on. Thus, the motive remains to get the expansion of the culture of hemp use among Indians and become the leader of hemp production in India. It is expected that the world cannabis market will reach over 100billion USD by 2028. India is expected to be a significant player in this industry due to its ancient association with the herb.

