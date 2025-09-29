Hillhouse inks deals for Indian school assets for over $200 mn

Hillhouse Investment, which manages over $90 billion in assets that span public equities, private equity, private credit and real assets, has inked a string of acquisitions for K12 school campuses in India at a total enterprise value of Rs 1,825 crore ($205 million). The Singapore-based investment firm, founded in 2005 with ......