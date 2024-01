Hero Vired scouts for acquisitions as edtech reels under funding winter

Premium Akshay Munjal, founder and CEO, Hero Vired

Hero Vired, the Hero Group’s online education company for professionals, is gearing up for mergers and acquisitions to expand its business at a time when most edtech companies are reeling under pressure amid a slowdown in venture capital funding, a top executive told VCCircle. The company is looking to acquire at ......