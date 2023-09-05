Hero MotoCorp invests $66 mn in Ather Energy in fresh funding round

Hero MotoCorp, India biggest two-wheeler maker by volume, has invested a further Rs 550 crore in electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy. The original equipment manufacturer currently holds 33.1% stake in the electric mobility startup.

According to a disclosure shared with exchanges Monday, Hero will participate in the round via a rights issue conducted by Ather.

To be sure, the quantum of the stake acquired by Hero in this round shall be determined after the fundraising concludes. Names of other investors likely to participate in the round remain undisclosed.

The development comes at a time when the government has slashed its subsidy for electric two-wheelers, which has caused demand to fall amid readjustment in prices.

VCCircle previously reported that Ather is in the market to garner $250 million and was set to receive $25 million from International Finance Corporation (IFC), as it looks to expand its manufacturing capacity and launch new vehicles.

Ather Energy - founded by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain in 2013 - is one of the largest electric two-wheeler makers in India and competes with the likes of Ola Electric. It was last valued at about $800 million when it raised $50 million last October from existing investor Caladium Investment.

Hero MotoCorp had initially invested in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer during its Series B round in 2016, when it picked up a stake of 26-30% in the startup.

In May 2022, it announced raising $128 million from National Investment and Infrastructure Fund’s Strategic Opportunities Fund, Hero, and other investors.

Prior to that, in 2020, Hero had poured in Rs 84 crore ($11.21 million) from existing backer Hero MotoCorp Ltd as an extension of its Series C funding round. It also counts Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal among its investors.

The company reported a loss of Rs 344 crore in the financial year 2023. In FY23, the company had a turnover of Rs 1,806.1 crore as per the exchange filing, up from Rs 414 crore in the year before.

