Helios roping in another PE firm for Moroccan portfolio company
Helios roping in another PE firm for Moroccan portfolio company

By Dilasha Seth

  • 06 Nov 2025
Helios roping in another PE firm for Moroccan portfolio company
Babatunde Soyoye and Tope Lawani, Managing Partners at Helios

Helios Investment Partners, an Africa-focused private equity firm that manages assets worth over $3 billion, is roping in another PE firm for its existing data center asset and to jointly acquire two more Moroccan technology companies, VCCircle has gathered.  The London-headquartered PE firm, which is currently raising its fifth flagship fund, ......

