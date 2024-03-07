Healthtech leader, Zyla Health, empowers employees with ESOPs secondary sale program, fueling growth

New Delhi (India), March 7: Zyla Health, a leading healthtech firm, has announced its Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) secondary sale program, benefiting over 7% of its employees. Valued at ₹3 crores, this secondary sale marks a significant milestone, reflecting Zyla Health's commitment to empowering its employees and nurturing a culture of ownership and wealth creation.

ESOPs, or Employee Stock Ownership Plans, are programs that allow employees to own a stake in the company they work for. This ownership can be in the form of shares or stock options, which employees can earn as part of their compensation package. ESOPs are a way for companies to incentivise and reward their employees, aligning their long-term interests with those of the company.

A secondary sale refers to the sale of shares in a private company by an existing shareholder to an investor. Secondary sales are widely regarded as a highly effective liquidity tool, offering employees the chance to liquidate their ownership stake and realise the value of their shares at a good price.

Khushboo Aggarwal, founder of Zyla Health, expressed her excitement about the ESOP secondary sale program, stating, "We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to our people, enabling them to participate in our growth story and benefit from the success they have helped us achieve. This program reflects our commitment to our employees' well-being and our belief in rewarding their hard work and dedication. They trusted us with the mission early on and I am really glad we can deliver on our promise today."

The secondary sale program, benefiting over 7% of Zyla Health's workforce, is accessible to all eligible employees from different roles and business areas, boosting their engagement and motivation. Founder Khushboo Aggarwal's decision not to participate in any benefits ensures that all proceeds are exclusively directed towards Zyla's employees, highlighting the company's commitment towards placing its mission and people above all. Such initiatives are crucial in driving the company's success and fostering a culture of ownership and excellence as it continues to expand. To continue to deliver on its promise, Zyla Health is additionally allocating fresh ESOPs to team members who have spent more than 3 years with the company.

In the last 2 years, Zyla Health has seen remarkable growth and success. Their revenue has tripled, highlighting their product market fit. Moreover, they have successfully acquired more than 150 large enterprise clients and 6 large insurers, a testament to their growing market influence and appeal. Additionally, their expansion into international markets demonstrates their ambition and strategic vision for global growth.

Zyla Health's management is dedicated to profitability; this secondary sale program is a strategic move towards achieving this goal, as it motivates employees and aligns their interests with the company's long-term success.

