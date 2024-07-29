Healthcare-focused PE firm Somerset hires former Creador director

Premium
Healthcare-focused private equity firm Somerset Indus Capital Partners, which is currently raising its third investment fund, has roped in a senior executive from mid-market PE firm Creador, which focuses on investments in South and Southeast Asia. Somerset, an investor in homegrown healthcare companies such as Genworks, Apex Hospitals, Global Pharma, Sterling ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.