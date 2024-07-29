Healthcare-focused PE firm Somerset hires former Creador director
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Healthcare-focused PE firm Somerset hires former Creador director

Healthcare-focused PE firm Somerset hires former Creador director

By Aman Rawat

  • 29 Jul 2024
Premium
Healthcare-focused PE firm Somerset hires former Creador director
Vaibhav Doshi

Healthcare-focused private equity firm Somerset Indus Capital Partners, which is currently raising its third investment fund, has roped in a senior executive from mid-market PE firm Creador, which focuses on investments in South and Southeast Asia.  Somerset, an investor in homegrown healthcare companies such as Genworks, Apex Hospitals, Global Pharma, Sterling ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Healthcare-focused PE firm Somerset hires former Creador director

People

Healthcare-focused PE firm Somerset hires former Creador director

Premium
Chinta Bhagat steps down as L Catterton's Asia managing partner

People

Chinta Bhagat steps down as L Catterton's Asia managing partner

Premium
ASK Private Wealth appoints two execs for Middle East, Singapore operations

People

ASK Private Wealth appoints two execs for Middle East, Singapore operations

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF appoints new head of investment strategy

Finance

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF appoints new head of investment strategy

Bain Capital-backed 360 ONE Asset gets new CEO

Finance

Bain Capital-backed 360 ONE Asset gets new CEO

Warburg Pincus names insider Jeffrey Perlman new CEO

Finance

Warburg Pincus names insider Jeffrey Perlman new CEO

Advertisement