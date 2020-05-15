Health-tech startup DeepTek bags funding from GHV Accelerator, others

DeepTek Medical Imaging Pvt. Ltd, which operates an artificial intelligence-enabled radiology platform, has raised funding from a clutch of investors, including GHV (Green House Ventures) Accelerator.

Others that participated in the round include Japanese medical imaging solution provider Nobori Ltd and information technology services firm NTT Data. Pune-based Pentathlon Ventures also took part in the funding round.

DeepTek was founded by Amit Kharat, Ajit Patil and Aniruddha Pant in 2018. The company aims to use deep learning algorithm-backed technology to bridge gaps in the imaging sector of healthcare.

The Pune-based startup says its platform uses AI, cloud and crowd computing to reduce costs and workflow processes for imaging teams, leading to reduced time for radiology scan results.

“Our solution has been commercially adopted by over 50 hospitals and imaging centres,” Patil said, adding that the company’s platform enhances patient care while improving radiologist productivity.

Separately, GHV founder Vikram Upadhyaya said the accelerator was confident of its bet on DeepTek because of the strength of its platform and its founding team. “Together we want to evolve advanced AI-powered medical imaging solutions catering to the global markets,” Nobori president and CEO Yoshihisa Yoda added.

Deals in the health-tech segment

The investment in DeepTek is the latest example of investor attraction to and confidence in the health-technology sector. Startups in the space are leveraging frontier technologies to add value to traditional systems and streamline operations for larger medical players.

Last week, the medical consultation platform DocsApp raised $9.6 million (around Rs 72.6 crore) in funding led by Fusian Capital. Others that took part included Rebright Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and the California-based Milliways Ventures.

Similarly, early-stage investor Inflection Point Ventures led a $1 million (Rs 7.5 crore) pre-Series A round of funding in mobile-first healthcare services platform Phable.

In February, Mumbai-based Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd raised Rs 115 crore in a round led by Sequoia Capital while healthcare data analytics startup Innovaccer Inc. scooped up nearly Rs 500 crore from investors including Tiger Global and WestBridge Capital.