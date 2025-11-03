HCG founder's healthcare fund Inviga picks stake in Accel, NewQuest-backed Forus
HCG founder's healthcare fund Inviga picks stake in Accel, NewQuest-backed Forus

By Roshan Abraham

  • 03 Nov 2025
BS AjaiKumar, founder, HCG

Inviga Healthcare Fund, a healthcare-focused investment vehicle launched by HCG founder BS Ajai Kumar, has acquired a stake in ophthalmic medical device-maker Forus Health Pvt Ltd. Founded in 2010 by K Chandrasekhar, Forus Health makes ophthalmic screening devices and offers an integrated digital solution for comprehensive eye care. Its latest product, ......

