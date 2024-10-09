Has Warburg Pincus-backed boAt hit an iceberg?

Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, boAt

Warburg Pincus and Fireside Ventures-backed audio products and wearables brand boAt’s sales contracted in the financial year through March 2024, in what could be a sign of trouble for the consumer tech company. Operated by Imagine Marketing Ltd, BoAt’s standalone operating revenue fell to Rs 3,103.8 crore in FY24, down 4.7% ......