Has Warburg Pincus-backed boAt hit an iceberg?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Has Warburg Pincus-backed boAt hit an iceberg?

By Malvika Maloo

  • 09 Oct 2024
Premium
Has Warburg Pincus-backed boAt hit an iceberg?
Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, boAt

Warburg Pincus and Fireside Ventures-backed audio products and wearables brand boAt’s sales contracted in the financial year through March 2024, in what could be a sign of trouble for the consumer tech company. Operated by Imagine Marketing Ltd, BoAt’s standalone operating revenue fell to Rs 3,103.8 crore in FY24, down 4.7% ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Has Warburg Pincus-backed boAt hit an iceberg?

Consumer

Has Warburg Pincus-backed boAt hit an iceberg?

D2C Insider hits first close of maiden fund to back consumer startups

Consumer

D2C Insider hits first close of maiden fund to back consumer startups

Hyundai to use $3 billion record India IPO proceeds to develop new cars, R&D

Consumer

Hyundai to use $3 billion record India IPO proceeds to develop new cars, R&D

Premium
Grapevine: Jupiter may pick stake in SBM Bank; BluSmart in talks for funding

Consumer

Grapevine: Jupiter may pick stake in SBM Bank; BluSmart in talks for funding

Premium
HCL's Nadar inks deal to acquire education firm, values target at over 10x revenue

Consumer

HCL's Nadar inks deal to acquire education firm, values target at over 10x revenue

Abu Dhabi's ADNH Catering sets price range for IPO

Consumer

Abu Dhabi's ADNH Catering sets price range for IPO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW