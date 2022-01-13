Hair care platform Traya nets $2.2 mn in Fireside Ventures-led round

Holistic hair care platform Traya has bagged $2.2 million (around Rs 16 crore) as a part of its pre-series A funding led by Fireside Ventures.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Kae Capital and Whiteboard Capital, the company said in a statement.

Traya said it will use the fresh capital to bolster its research and development platform, and develop the necessary technology to personalise the hair growth experience, as well as hire more professionals and expand the brand’s footprint.

Fireside Ventures’ Partner VS Kannan Sitaram will be joining the company’s board.

“Our fresh round of funding will help us take our holistic approach to other stubborn diseases that an average 30-year-old Indian faces. Additionally, we will build our tech further to provide the best support to help customers stick to the regimen. While we will also invest in clinical trials of new unique formulations to further improve the efficacy of the treatment," said Altaf Saiyed, Co-founder, Traya.

In a similar space last year, the hair transplant and hair treatment chain Glamlooks Studio Pvt Ltd had also raised capital.