GTM Buddy, Garden of Joy get funding; CaratLane founder Sacheti backs Arrivae

Mithun Sacheti

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based sales platform GTM Buddy, home interior solutions startup Arrivae and landscaping startup Garden of Joy secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Friday.

GTM Buddy has raised $8 million in a Series A funding round from a host of institutional investors, including Archerman Capital, Leo Capital, Neon and its existing investor Stellaris Venture Partners.

Advertisement

Founded by Sreedhar Peddineni, Santa Thounaojam, Sundar Vellaichamy, and Chandramani Tiwary, GTM Buddy aims to be a player in the sales enablement category. The platform aims to improve rep effectiveness and drive consistent wins in the business-to-business (B2B) sales funnels.

It recently launched its AI-based Sales Success solution as well.

In 2021, GTM Buddy raised $2 million in its seed round, which was led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

Advertisement

Arrivae, a made-to-order furniture manufacturer and home improvement company, has raised $2.5 million (Rs 21 crore) in a funding exercise from CaratLane’s founder Mithun Sacheti.

By way of the investment, Sacheti will also join the board of the company.

Advertisement

Founded in 2018 by Yash Kela, Arrivae, which is operated by Singularity Furniture Pvt Ltd, offers custom interior design solutions from demand mapping to installation supported by in-house technology.

Kela is also the founder of Singularity AMC, which invests in growth-stage firms.

In 2022, the startup closed its Series B funding round by raising $10 million. The round was led by Think Investments and Havells Group with participation from Emerge Capital and existing investors.

Advertisement

The current investment is an add-on to the Series B funding round, according to the company’s statement.

Garden of Joy, a landscaping startup, has raised Rs 84 lakh in a seed funding round from early-stage investment firm Inflection Point Ventures.

Advertisement

The startup plans to deploy the funding to expand operations in Bangalore and five additional cities, develop a design tool and vertically integrate through owning workshops for fabrication and civil work.

Founded by Sanyam Raheja, Garden of Joy provides landscaping services that include lawns to terrace gardens and are designed keeping in mind sustainability and environmental stewardship.

“We will be utilizing these funds for building in-house tech products for designing and vertical integration for all our services. Currently, we're present in Bangalore and Hyderabad and in the next couple of years we will be expanding to all major cities in Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” said Raheja, founder and chief executive officer, Garden of Joy.

Share article on Leave Your Comments