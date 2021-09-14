Gobbly, GTM Buddy, Hanchens, others raise funding

Gobbly, a retail-tech startup focused on fruit, vegetables and dairy products, said it has raised Rs 7.2 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Anicut Angel Fund and Sauce.vc.

Agility Ventures and angels like Kunal Shah, founder of Cred; Anupam Mittal, founder of People Group; Jitendra Bhandari of Nic Naturals; Sameer Chugh of Mosambee; and Mihir Agarwal also participated in the round.

“With this funding, we are now excited to tap the retail opportunity present inside residential apartments. These places are a hub of tech-savvy millennials with high purchasing power creating social communities in their own right, providing a perfect platform for Gobbly,” Amit Ahuja, co-founder of Gobbly, said.

Founded by Ahuja and Ankur Aggarwal, Gobbly is a contactless retail store.

GTM Buddy

GTM Buddy, a sales-tech software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup, said it has raised $2 million in its seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

The funds will be used for enhancing product capabilities as well as for building teams across sales, marketing and customer success functions.

Founded by Sreedhar Peddineni, Santa Thounaojam, Sundar Vellaichamy, and Chandramani Tiwary, GTM Buddy aims to be a player in the sales enablement category.

“The sales are increasingly becoming a knowledge-driven function. Every buyer involved in the decision-making cycle expects the seller to be an expert on a wide variety of topics such as the domain, product, and competition, among others,” Sreedhar Peddineni, co-founder and CEO of GTM Buddy, said.

Hanchens

Gurugram-based Hanchens, a hyper-local express and same-day logistics startup, said it has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round led by India Accelerator and joined by HNIs such as Vikram Duggal.

The company said funds will be used to build intuitive and AI-driven technology, strengthen supply, and grow rapidly through expansion in metros and non-metros.

“Our immediate plan is to start expanding our delivery services to environment-friendly EV vehicles now and work towards putting devices in the hands of the fleet,” Abhishek Kaushik, co-founder of Hanchens, said.

Hanchens said it expects last-mile delivery to grow by a minimum of 100% in the next four years.

EventBeep

EventBeep, a virtual community platform focused on students, said it has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round led by SucSEED Indovation Fund, Uincept, and Palimala Ventures, among others.

“With the fresh infusion, the company plans to build technology base, hire leaders across functions, and build a quality learning ecosystem for students,” Saurabh Mangrulkar, co-founder and CEO, EventBeep, said.

Founded by Mangrulkar, Rakhi Pal, and Venkatesh Prasad, EventBeep launched the student community platform in March 2021 with 5,000 users.

The company said it has grown to over 45,000 students in three months with 70% of its users acquired through referrals.

Currently, it operates on 10 college campuses. EventBeep said it has received pre-orders from over 75 colleges and universities for bringing the platform to their campuses.

OneGreen

OneGreen, a marketplace focused on green products, said it has raised an undisclosed amount in an ongoing angel round led by Jitendra Gupta and Bhavna Gupta.

"The funding will be used to scale business and with the market fertile with demand, we are confident that we are only going to speed up our growth from here,” Abhijit Bhattacharya, founder of OneGree, said.

OneGreen said it has been operational for six months and offers products from brands like Epigamia, Soulfull, Nourish Organics, Vahdam Teas, and Snackible.