Greenstone Capital brings local LP on board for maiden PE fund

Premium Greenstone co-founders Paresh Thakker (left) and Rahul Goswami

Greenstone Capital, a private equity firm specialising in decarbonisation investments in India, has brought on board a key limited partner for its maiden fund, VCCircle has learnt. The Mumbai-based PE firm, which is looking to raise as much as Rs 1,000 crore (around $117 million) for the Greenstone Fund, has roped ......