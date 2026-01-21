Grapevine: Zydus in talks to acquire US biopharma firm; K Raheja mulls IPO

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences is in talks to acquire a majority stake in US-based biopharma company Ardelyx Inc, while K Raheja Corp Pvt Ltd is exploring an initial public offer (IPO), according to separate media reports. Zydus-Ardelyx Zydus Lifesciences is in talks to acquire a majority stake in US biopharma company Ardelyx Inc ......