Grapevine: Zepto set to raise fresh funds; Flipkart-backed Shadowfax mulls IPO

Premium Aadit Palicha, CEO and Co-founder of Zepto

Zepto is set to raise $310 million (about Rs 2500 crore), boosting its valuation to $5 billion—a 40% increase from its previous funding round just over a month ago, a media report said. The Mumbai-based quick-commerce firm, which raised $665 million in late June, will see its total funding approach $1 billion ......