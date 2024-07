Grapevine: Zepto eyes fresh funding; Zomato brings back former senior execs

Premium Aadit Palicha, CEO and Co-founder of Zepto

Quick commerce startup Zepto, which raised $665 million (Rs 5,555 crore) in a fresh round of funding a month ago, is in the talks to further raise more funds, a media report said. The startup has seen interest about raising an additional $250 million, with its valuation shooting up to $4.6 ......