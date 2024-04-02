Grapevine: Zepto eyes capital raise; KKR in talks with Torrent for JB Pharma stake sale

Premium

Quick commerce startup Zepto is in early discussions to raise over $300 million (Rs 2500 crore) from global investors to fuel its expansion, a media report said. With a valuation target of $2.5-3 billion, up from $1.4 billion last year, the Mumbai-based company aims to achieve EBITDA positivity by September, boasting ......