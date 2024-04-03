facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Warburg leads race for Shriram unit; Hindujas, Dixon weigh M&As

Grapevine: Warburg leads race for Shriram unit; Hindujas, Dixon weigh M&As

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 03 Apr 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Warburg leads race for Shriram unit; Hindujas, Dixon weigh M&As
Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is emerging as the top contender to acquire Shriram Housing Finance Ltd (SHFL), a unit of Chennai-based non-banking finance company Shriram Finance, a media report said.   Warburg is competing with Bain Capital for the mortgage lender, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Warburg leads race for Shriram unit; Hindujas, Dixon weigh M&As

General

Grapevine: Warburg leads race for Shriram unit; Hindujas, Dixon weigh M&As

Premium
Grapevine: Zepto eyes fresh funding; KKR, OrbiMed plan exits from healthcare firms

General

Grapevine: Zepto eyes fresh funding; KKR, OrbiMed plan exits from healthcare firms

Premium
Grapevine: Morgan Stanley PE, Multiples eye RG Stone stake; EDF to sell India assets

General

Grapevine: Morgan Stanley PE, Multiples eye RG Stone stake; EDF to sell India assets

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows further in shorter week

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows further in shorter week

Premium
Grapevine: Mankind Pharma joins race for Healthium; HUL in talks to divest Pureit

General

Grapevine: Mankind Pharma joins race for Healthium; HUL in talks to divest Pureit

Premium
Grapevine: Aakash founder unlikely to return as CEO; Bajaj Housing Finance, Lava mull IPOs

General

Grapevine: Aakash founder unlikely to return as CEO; Bajaj Housing Finance, Lava mull IPOs

Advertisement