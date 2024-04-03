Grapevine: Warburg leads race for Shriram unit; Hindujas, Dixon weigh M&As

Premium
Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is emerging as the top contender to acquire Shriram Housing Finance Ltd (SHFL), a unit of Chennai-based non-banking finance company Shriram Finance, a media report said. Warburg is competing with Bain Capital for the mortgage lender, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.