Grapevine: Warburg leads race for Shriram unit; Hindujas, Dixon weigh M&As

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is emerging as the top contender to acquire Shriram Housing Finance Ltd (SHFL), a unit of Chennai-based non-banking finance company Shriram Finance, a media report said. Warburg is competing with Bain Capital for the mortgage lender, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The ......