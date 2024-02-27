facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Vodafone Idea explores equity raise; Cult.fit raises fresh capital

Grapevine: Vodafone Idea explores equity raise; Cult.fit raises fresh capital

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 27 Feb 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Vodafone Idea explores equity raise; Cult.fit raises fresh capital
Credit: VCCircle

Vodafone Idea is considering an equity raise from new investors, potentially diluting stakes of existing shareholders such as Vodafone Group Plc, Aditya Birla Group, and the Government of India, a media report said. The board of directors is set to meet on Tuesday to determine the fundraising amount after the promoters ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Vodafone Idea explores equity raise; Cult.fit raises fresh capital

General

Grapevine: Vodafone Idea explores equity raise; Cult.fit raises fresh capital

Premium
Grapevine: Brookfield, GIC eye Blackstone's PGP Glass; Cube Highways may sell road projects

General

Grapevine: Brookfield, GIC eye Blackstone's PGP Glass; Cube Highways may sell road projects

Premium
Deals Digest: Momentum continues to be subdued in absence of large-ticket deals

General

Deals Digest: Momentum continues to be subdued in absence of large-ticket deals

Premium
Grapevine: KKR to deploy bulk of infra fund in India, Hero Future eyes pre-IPO funding

General

Grapevine: KKR to deploy bulk of infra fund in India, Hero Future eyes pre-IPO funding

Varaha, three others raise early-stage funding

General

Varaha, three others raise early-stage funding

Premium
Grapevine: ITC eyes Prataap Snacks; GIC, KKR join race for Carlyle's stake in Airtel's data centre

General

Grapevine: ITC eyes Prataap Snacks; GIC, KKR join race for Carlyle's stake in Airtel's data centre

Advertisement