Grapevine: Vedanta Group, Curefoods, Baker's Dozen, others in funding talks

Premium Vedanta's logo on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

Vedanta Group is in talks with global investors and hedge funds to raise capital for its bid for bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates, while over half a dozen consumer brands, including Curefoods and Baker's Dozen, are in discussions to raise fresh funding, according to separate media reports. Vedanta Group Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta ......