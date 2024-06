Grapevine: Unacademy eyes merger with K12 Techno; Warburg Pincus leads Whatfix funding

Premium Credit: vccircle

Edtech unicorn Unacademy is in discussions to merge with K12 Techno, the operator of Orchids International Schools, a media report said. The two companies have been discussing the terms of the merger for the last four weeks. If successful, both companies will each hold a 50% stake in the joint entity, ......