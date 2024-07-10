Grapevine: True North-backed Anthem Bio mulls IPO; CVC Capital India head resigns

Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based contract drug researcher and manufacturer, is contemplating an initial public offering (IPO) in India that could raise about $400 million (Rs 3340 crore), a media report said. VCCircle first reported that Anthem is looking to snag $50-70 million in fresh funding as it gears up for an IPO. Indian private equity ......