Grapevine: True North-backed Anthem Bio mulls IPO; CVC Capital India head resigns
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: True North-backed Anthem Bio mulls IPO; CVC Capital India head resigns

Grapevine: True North-backed Anthem Bio mulls IPO; CVC Capital India head resigns

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 10 Jul 2024
Premium
Grapevine: True North-backed Anthem Bio mulls IPO; CVC Capital India head resigns
Credit: 123RF.com

Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based contract drug researcher and manufacturer, is contemplating an initial public offering (IPO) in India that could raise about $400 million (Rs 3340 crore), a media report said.   VCCircle first reported that Anthem is looking to snag $50-70 million in fresh funding as it gears up for an IPO.   Indian private equity ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: True North-backed Anthem Bio mulls IPO; CVC Capital India head resigns

General

Grapevine: True North-backed Anthem Bio mulls IPO; CVC Capital India head resigns

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone-Haldiram's talks move forward; Medikabazaar CEO steps down

General

Grapevine: Blackstone-Haldiram's talks move forward; Medikabazaar CEO steps down

Premium
Grapevine: DAM Capital eyes IPO; Vikram Pandit to exit JM Financial Credit Solutions

General

Grapevine: DAM Capital eyes IPO; Vikram Pandit to exit JM Financial Credit Solutions

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows further with fewer large-ticket deals

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows further with fewer large-ticket deals

Premium
Grapevine: Kedaara, Partners Group, Creador plan exits from India portfolio

General

Grapevine: Kedaara, Partners Group, Creador plan exits from India portfolio

Premium
Grapevine: Bharat Serums shortlists three bidders; Unacademy lays off 250 people

General

Grapevine: Bharat Serums shortlists three bidders; Unacademy lays off 250 people

Advertisement