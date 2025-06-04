Grapevine: TPG, Apax, Venturi Partners, Carlyle and Tilaknagar Industries in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Tessolve Semiconductor is in talks with private equity firms TPG and Apax Partners to raise capital while venture capital firm Venturi Partners and Carlyle Group are nearing the close of new funds, according to separate media reports. Tessolve Semiconductor Bengaluru-based Tessolve is in advanced talks with PE firms TPG, Primerica and Apax ......