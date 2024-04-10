Grapevine: Tesla, RIL in talks for EV plant; PremjiInvest may bet on Canva

Premium
Billionaire Elon Musk-led Tesla is in talks with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to establish a joint venture for manufacturing electric vehicles (EV) in India, a media report said. These discussions, ongoing for over a month, are still in their early stages, The Hindu Businessline reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The exact role ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.