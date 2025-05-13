Grapevine: TA Associates, Accion Labs, Harman, Worldline, Murugappa Group in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: TA Associates, Accion Labs, Harman, Worldline, Murugappa Group in news

Grapevine: TA Associates, Accion Labs, Harman, Worldline, Murugappa Group in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 13 May 2025
Premium
Grapevine: TA Associates, Accion Labs, Harman, Worldline, Murugappa Group in news

Private equity firm TA Associates is exploring a majority stake sale in Accion Labs while audio products maker Harman International and French payments company Worldline are looking to divest their India units, separate media reports said.   Meanwhile, the Murugappa Group has resumed talks to resolve valuation disputes, according to another ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: Larger cheques, strong volumes boost PE/VC funding; M&As rebound

General

Deals Digest: Larger cheques, strong volumes boost PE/VC funding; M&As rebound

Premium
Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, Sunil Mittal, Haier, Shapoorji Pallonji Group in news

General

Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, Sunil Mittal, Haier, Shapoorji Pallonji Group in news

Premium
Grapevine: Tesla India head quits; BluSmart investors weigh biz revival

General

Grapevine: Tesla India head quits; BluSmart investors weigh biz revival

Premium
Grapevine: Mitsubishi UFJ, HDB Financial, BlissClub, Celebal Tech in news

General

Grapevine: Mitsubishi UFJ, HDB Financial, BlissClub, Celebal Tech in news

Premium
Grapevine: Sumitomo Mitsui, YES Bank, KKR and Avaada Group in news

General

Grapevine: Sumitomo Mitsui, YES Bank, KKR and Avaada Group in news

Premium
Grapevine: Good Glamm, Nestle, Sahyadri Hospitals, 91Trucks in news

General

Grapevine: Good Glamm, Nestle, Sahyadri Hospitals, 91Trucks in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW