Grapevine: Synergy Capital, Saurashtra Fuels, Biotique in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Synergy Capital, Saurashtra Fuels, Biotique in news

Grapevine: Synergy Capital, Saurashtra Fuels, Biotique in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 06 Oct 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Synergy Capital, Saurashtra Fuels, Biotique in news
Sudhir Maheswari, founder and managing partner, Synergy Capital

Synergy Capital has acquired Saurashtra Fuels’ Mundra plant in its first India buyout, while Biotique is planning a $300 million (Rs 2,663 crore) IPO at a valuation of $3 billion, according to media reports. Synergy Capital Dubai-based investment firm Synergy Capital, led by Sudhir Maheshwari, has acquired Saurashtra Fuels’ Mundra plant, marking ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC activity slows but M&A value jumps on a jumbo transaction

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC activity slows but M&A value jumps on a jumbo transaction

Premium
Reliance Industries remains India's Inc's top donor but FY25 list has two key changes

General

Reliance Industries remains India's Inc's top donor but FY25 list has two key changes

Premium
Grapevine: Kotak Alts, Zepto, CalPERS, General Catalyst, Blackstone in news

General

Grapevine: Kotak Alts, Zepto, CalPERS, General Catalyst, Blackstone in news

Premium
SPE Capital eyes final close of third fund by early 2026; three more deals in sight

General

SPE Capital eyes final close of third fund by early 2026; three more deals in sight

Premium
Grapevine: Toyota Motor, Adar Poonawalla, Diageo, MUFG, others in news

General

Grapevine: Toyota Motor, Adar Poonawalla, Diageo, MUFG, others in news

BECO Capital marks final close of two funds for early stage, growth-stage startups

General

BECO Capital marks final close of two funds for early stage, growth-stage startups

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW