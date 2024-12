Grapevine: Smallcase, Peak XV Partners, Carlyle, and Quest Global in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Smallcase is in talks to raise over $50 million and Carlyle Group Inc. is weighing an initial public offering for one of its engineering services portfolio firm, according to various media reports. Smallcase Smallcase, a Bengaluru-based fintech, is in talks to raise over $50 million (over Rs 420 crore) through a ......