Grapevine: Shell, Sprng Energy, JSW MG Motor India in news

Premium The logo of energy giant Shell is displayed during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, Canada | Credit: Reuters

Anglo-Dutch energy giant Shell Plc’s plan to sell its Indian renewable energy assets housed under the Sprng Energy platform isn't making any headway due to a valuation mismatch with potential buyers, a media report said. Shell has halted its plans to sell Sprng Energy’s assets due to a 15-20% difference ......