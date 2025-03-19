Grapevine: PhysicsWallah, Apax Partners, Supertails, 10Club, Deep Rooted in news

Premium
Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah has filed draft papers through the confidential pre-filing route to raise Rs 4,600 crore via an initial public offering, a media report said. The IPO will primarily consist of a fresh issue of shares and will also have an offer for sale by existing investors, Moneycontrol reported, citing people aware ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.