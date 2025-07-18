Grapevine: Northpoint Capital, Uniphore, IFC, Burger Singh in news

Premium A solo GP fund takes off and discussions are on for acquisition of a significant stake in a clean energy company. | Credit: 123RF.com

Northpoint Capital raises funds for early-stage bets. Uniphore and Burger Singh eyes fresh funding. Meanwhile, IFC plans to acquire a stake in ReNew’s C&I unit and Tata Sons infuses capital into its consumer tech arm Tata Digital, according to separate media reports. Northpoint Capital Former Nexus Venture Partners MD Sameer Brij Verma ......