Grapevine: Nippon Life may buy into IndusInd; Blackstone eyes seaplane operator

Premium A signboard of IndusInd Bank outside a branch in New Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

Japanese company Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s India unit is looking to acquire a minority stake in private-sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd, according to a media report. Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Ltd may seek a stake of up to 9.9% in the Mumbai-listed bank, starting with an initial 4.9% stake, Bloomberg reported, ......