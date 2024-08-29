Grapevine: MUFG to step up India play; Quadria to finish Fund I exit by year-end

Premium

MUFG Bank aims to accelerate its investments in India, where it has over $10 billion (Rs 83,898 crore) in exposure, including corporate banking and start-up investments, a media report said. The Japanese bank has invested around $2.7 billion in more than 100 start-ups over the past five years, The Hindu Businessline reported, ......